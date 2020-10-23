1/
Kenneth W. Horzewski
Kenneth W. Horzewski age 47, beloved son of Kenneth and Cheryl (Charles) Rhyand; loving brother of Candice (Adam) Villarreal; proud uncle of Sierra, A.J. and Alex; dearest grandson of Felicia and the late Nick Pontarelli and the late Clarence and Marie Horzewski; dear cousin of many. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
26
Funeral
09:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
