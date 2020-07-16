1/1
Kenneth W. Norkus Sr.
Age 76, late of Cicero passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Born in Chicago and was a current resident of Cicero. Ken was a car enthusiast, loved to fix things, a very talented handyman, enjoyed vacationing in the Northern Woods of Eagle River Wisconsin but above all else he loved spending time with his family and spoiling his cherished grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Paula (nee Bator) Norkus; parents, Frank and Caroline (nee Witt) Norkus; and one brother, Robert Norkus.

Survived by one devoted son, Ken Jr. (Sandy) Norkus; two adored grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Norkus; niece and caretaker, Michelle (Steve) Williams; nieces, Karen and Magan and nephews, David, Brian and Bob; sisters-in-law, Diane Norkus and Sue Pitts; and Brother-in-law, Jack (Tina) Bator. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ken's name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL., 60431.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 1:00pm until time of Funeral Service at 4:30 pm. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 04:30 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
JUL
18
Funeral service
04:30 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
