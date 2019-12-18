Home

Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 3:30 PM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
Kenneth W. Wojdyla Obituary
Ken Wojdyla, 73, of Varna, formerly Berwyn, Toluca, and Florida, passed away December 13, 2019. Preceded in death by Walter & Ida Wojdyla. Survived by Wife of 50 years, Sandie. Brother to Elaine (Hank) Davis, & Pat Taubery. Ken was a loving brother-in-law, uncle great uncle & friend he served in the military in 1966. His passion was restoration of classic cars, jukeboxes, antiques, fishing, & boating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22 11:30 to 3:30 PM with military rights & prayers at 3:30. at Lenz Memorial Home 823 5th St. Lacon Illinois. lenzmemorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
