Ken Wojdyla, 73, of Varna, formerly Berwyn, Toluca, and Florida, passed away December 13, 2019. Preceded in death by Walter & Ida Wojdyla. Survived by Wife of 50 years, Sandie. Brother to Elaine (Hank) Davis, & Pat Taubery. Ken was a loving brother-in-law, uncle great uncle & friend he served in the military in 1966. His passion was restoration of classic cars, jukeboxes, antiques, fishing, & boating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22 11:30 to 3:30 PM with military rights & prayers at 3:30. at Lenz Memorial Home 823 5th St. Lacon Illinois. lenzmemorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019