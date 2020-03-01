|
|
Kenneth W. Wolf Sr., 89, of Glenview died February,26, 2020, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by Florence, his loving wife of 62 years, his parents Thomas and Louise Wolf, his brother Gordon Wolf, and his cherished son-in-law Brian Baker Sr. He is survived by Kenneth Wolf Jr. (Jane), Sally Zande (Richard), Linda Baker Baird (Brad), Thomas Wolf (Michelle), 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Born on May 2, 1930, in Chicago, he grew up in Portage Park and graduated from Schurz High School in 1948. He was the City of Chicago Park District ping pong champion and a member of the city of Chicago traveling baseball team. He played second base while Moose Skowron played shortstop. He was drafted by the Washington Senators, but elected to go to college. He attended Lake Forest College, where he met the love of his life, Florence. They married and he graduated with a Business Degree in 1952. While at Lake Forest College he excelled in basketball and music. He was also a devoted member of Phi Pi Epsilon Fraternity. He was inducted into the Lake Forest College Athletic Hall of Fame. His passion for music brought him together with Flo and they were married in 1951. He performed professionally in a barbershop group as a member of the Norsemen Quartet for thirty years. His other passion in life was golf. He was an active member of Westmoreland Country Club for forty-five years. He was Director of Marketing and CEO of C.E. Shomo and Associates for 50 years. His wonderful sense of humor and beautiful tenor voice will be missed by his family and his many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020