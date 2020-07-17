Kenneth Woodman, 94, died Friday, July10th after a brief illness accompanied by a peaceful passing of natural causes at Aspired Living of Westmont, IL. He is survived by the love of his life Nancy Bruce Woodman, 89 and his daughters and grandchildren. Ken grew up in Chicago, IL and served in the US Navy from 1944-1946. After the war he attended Northern Illinois University, BS, and later Chicago Teachers College, MS. Ken enjoyed a lifetime of teaching, eventually becoming a Dean within the City Colleges of Chicago. Ken and Nancy had 34 years of retirement living, mostly in Venice, FL in the winter and summers in Wisconsin at Eagle Springs Lake. Ken was an enthusiastic and happy lover of life. He was always fixing or repairing houses, boats, cars, you name it! He was a woodworker, water and snow skier, ice skater, golfer, camper, traveler (all 50 states) and teller of long stories. Nothing made Ken happier than to spend time with his family: daughters Gail (Jim) Gasper and Kim (and the late Jim) Webb. He is survived by five grandchildren: Elli (Kevin) Penland, Nate Webb, Alex Webb, Jenna (Chuck) Bawel, Chelsea Webb and three great-grandchildren Connelly Penland, Hayley Penland and Carter Bawel. Ken loved his nieces and nephews: Scott Mays, Jeff (Janet) Bruce, Vicki (Bill) Lafontaine, Steve (Denise) Bruce, Peter (Beth) Bruce and Scott Bruce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or Alzheimer's Association
PO Box 17090 Washington DC 20090
"Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm" Ralph Waldo Emerson