Kenneth "Ken or Kenny" Haddon, 80, 13 year resident of Kelly Lake, formerly Homewood, IL died Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 at Bellin Hospital ICU following a short illness. He was lovingly attended to in his passing by his wife and five children. The 3rd child of 8 was born November 3, 1938 in Winchester, TN to William H. and Mollie E. (Woosley) Haddon. At age 9 years, Ken received the Abbott and Costello Award for Bravery after saving the lives of his sisters in a fire. He graduated from Thornton Township High School with the class of 1957 in Harvey, IL.On May 14, 1960 he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia "Ginny" Walenga at Ascension Catholic Church in Harvey, IL and were blessed with five children. The couple lived in the Homewood area for most of their married lives and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Ken was a 39 year steelworker and member of the United Steelworkers of America, Local 1053. Over the course of his lifetime, Ken was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America and performed landscaping and yard maintenance, routinely working multiple career paths simultaneously in support of the education and advancement of his family. The couple retired to Kelly Lake in 2006 permanently and attended St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls.Survivors are his loving wife of 58 years, their five children, Laura L. (Michael) Herman; Steven M. (Mary) Haddon; Terese A. (Kirk) Ongman; Thomas K. (Amy) Haddon; Julie A. (Brett) Haddon-Cook; 14 grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud, Matthew A. Maples, Kelly M. Maples and Melissa L. (Brian) Plugge, Joshua S. Haddon, Benjamin C. Haddon, Eliza R. Haddon, Hailey M. Ongman, Hannah T. Ongman, Jo H. Ongman and Grace E. Ongman, Mason T. Haddon and Emma J. Haddon, Kyla M. Haddon-Cook and Quinlynn A. Haddon-Cook; one great-granddaughter, Mila L. Plugge; two brothers, Jimmie (Joanne) Haddon and George (Laquita) Haddon; two sisters, Lana (John) Holt and Alice Buchaus; two sisters-in-law, Carol Haddon and Marilyn Wajda; one brother-in-law, Wayne Smith; the proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. In addition, Ken's loyal and loving Aussiedoodle, Izzie was the joy of his life.He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, William Hulon Haddon and Billy Joe Haddon, one sister, Katie Smith and two brothers-in-law, William Buchaus and Frank Wajda. Ken will forever be missed by his devoted and loving family.Visitation will be held after 3pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Prayer services will be held 7pm Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating.Visitation will also take place from 3-8pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, 6707 W. 175th St. Tinley Park, IL with the Rev. Fr. Ken Fleck officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary