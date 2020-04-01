|
Kent Griffiths, 70, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born September 25, 1949 in Chicago at Ravenswood Hospital. He was a true son of Chicago, althoughe hated the democratic machine that has improperly managed a great city. Kent had been living in Lincolnshire for the past 3 years. He initially attended the University of Chicago and was a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he received his bachelor's degree. Kent was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam war at the underground pentagon as a MP.
He was a retired Sales Consultant and ran a successful printing company called Publishing Point Graphics. He was a director of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association for quite some time and broke many revenue records. He was on the board at St. Josaphat Church and was able to bring the school from the brink of closing to being a beacon of success. He was on the board of directors for the Prairie State 2000 Authority.
Kent enjoyed Traveling, researching family history, the Republican party, and most of all spending time with is grandchildren.
He is survived by his significant other, Suzanne Davis; son, Clark, daughter-in law, Kimberly and 2 grandchildren, Gavin and Payton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Corinne Griffiths and his brothers, Keith and Kraig Griffiths.
A celebration of life will be held in the future with interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements are being made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020