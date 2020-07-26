Kent Stewart Gray (1935-2020) was a humanist and thinker with an unmatched sense of humor. A Chicago native with a close family of 5 siblings, he grew up enjoying people and the neighborhoods of the city. He served in the Army for two years and returned to Chicago, beginning a career in banking. He loved Chicago's arts and culture, its parks, the White Sox. He treasured his partner, Ginny, his longtime friends, his dogs, his five grandchildren, and his three daughters--Nancy, Jenny, and Annie, with whom he shared his wit and heart. We will miss him.





