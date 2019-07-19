Lake Barrington resident Kent Lyons, a big man with a bigger personality and contagious laugh, passed away on July 11. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy (O'Malley-Lessor), a stepdaughter Carol Bailey (wife of Bob and daughter of Judy), grandsons Tanner and Logan, his sister Pat Cannon, many dear nieces and nephews and their children, as well as a host of friends.



Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Ahlgrim Funeral Home at 415 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich. Visitation will resume at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15, followed by a 10:30 mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines.



A graduate of Fenwick High School and Loyola University, Kent spent much of his career in the printing industry, including 13 years at R.R. Donnelley. For 20+ years after that he headed his own recruitment and management consulting business. In retirement he enjoyed golf, travel, and volunteering as a career coach. This man of faith and a wonderfully goofy sense of humor will be sorely missed.



For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or Ahlgrimffs.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019