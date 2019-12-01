Home

First Congregational Church
1106 Chestnut St
Western Springs, IL 60558
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Western Springs
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Kent Taylor Obituary
Kent Parsons Taylor, 89, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Peggy Pole Taylor for 65 years and father of Craig (Leslie), Chris (Julia), Kent (Susan), and Chandler (Liesl). Dear grandfather of Casey (Jennifer), Kyle, Suzanne, Karen, Bailey, Jordan, Linden, Trey, Kent, Caleb, Katie, and great-grandfather of Jacob. Kent was a teacher, counselor, coach and administrator at Lyons Township High School for 40 years. During summers as a counselor and leader at Camp Highlands for Boys in Wisconsin, he was a constant positive influence developing "worthwhile men." A life-long resident of Western Springs and active member of the First Congregational Church, Kent was recognized as "Man of the Year" in 1996 for his community involvement. Kent is remembered for his winning smile, years of encouragement to young people, beautiful solos and musical productions, high-school and sports accomplishments, and his care for other people. His legacy of love and loyalty will endure among his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: First Congregational Church, 1106 Chestnut St., Western Springs, IL, 60558; Camp Highlands Scholarship Fund, Camp Highlands, Sayner, WI, 54560; or the Taylor Scholarship at Denison University, Granville, OH 43023. A memorial service followed by a reception is planned for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Western Springs.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
