Kent William Woloson, 55 died peacefully on Friday at Lake Forest Hospital. Kent was married to Dr. Susanne K. Woloson for 20 years and is survived by their daughter Courtney, his parents Carol and Bart Woloson, his siblings, Jane, Todd (Eliza), and Bradford (Crickett); his Herriott and Woloson cousins and his nieces and nephews. He was a proud graduate and enthusiastic fan of Lake Forest Country Day School, Lake Forest High School and the University of Arizona.
Kent was a charismatic, creative and charming storyteller who loved to make people laugh. He could get on an airplane of strangers and walk off with five new friends. This innate skill propelled him through life and an impressive career in advertising sales and internet technologies.
Kent's early career as "Mr. Steam," the caped super-hero promoting steam cleaning services across Arizona is a testament to his ability to sell anything. As an undergraduate at the University of Arizona, Kent created, wrote, produced, and even starred in television commercials in which he and his trusty canine side-kick Blakey (aka Spot) saved carpets from Tucson to Phoenix.
After college, Kent focused his advertising super-powers on selling premium advertising for magazines such as StageBill and Chicago Golf Magazine. The explosion of the internet in the 1990's provided a new frontier in advertising, and Kent's love of people, technology and storytelling put him at the forefront of early internet advertising sales. He pioneered the first online advertising sales for the Chicago Tribune in partnership with America Online, and went on to build and manage salesforces for several Internet businesses, including Yahoo!, Cox Cross Media, All Advantage, and Go2Net.
Kent's extensive mental catalogue of one-liners from classic movies like "Tommy Boy" and "Dumb and Dumber" never failed to delight and inspire others.
Kent was always looking out for others and had an incredibly generous spirit. He would drop everything for anyone on a moment's notice. He was always there to celebrate an occasion, create optimism in a downtime or just lend a hand in times in need. A natural career counselor, he would not only advise others on resumes and cover letters, he would also share his envied and extensive electronic rolodex.
Kent loved sports and was an unwavering fan of his hometown Lake Forest Scouts and anything Chicago - the Blackhawks, the Bears, the Cubs… Kent was thrilled to be able to combine his advertising talent and love of the 'Hawks in a project to help the franchise improve its online media. Rumor even has it that the video of the hockey stop on the jumbotron of Chicago Stadium was actually Kent.
An avid golfer, Kent was a student of the PGA and lifelong fan of Phil Mickelson. Hours on the golf course were perfect opportunities to spend time with friends and family. No round was complete without bouts of boisterous laughter, sometimes leading to tears as Kent captivated the group with a lifetime of entertaining stories, some of which were even true.
Born, raised and a lifetime citizen of Lake Forest, Kent was devoted to his hometown. He was a long-time member of the Onwentsia Club, an active member of the Lake Forest Caucus, involved in the Lake Forest Historical Society and a board member of the Lake Forest Preservation Foundation.
Kent was steadfast in his love for his family, friends, and pets all of which he could talk about forever. He was especially unwavering in his love for and pride in his daughter.
Lake Forest Hospital took beautiful care of Kent in the last few months as his systems shut down. He passed away peacefully with family. He will be remembered for his infectious optimism, storytelling and love for others.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Lake Forest Hospital (https://secure2.convio.net/nmhc/site/Donation2?df_id=2061&2061.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T
A private service will be scheduled in Lake Forest at a future date. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com