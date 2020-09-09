1/
Kerri Ann Bradford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerri Ann Bradford, nee Koscik age 41 of Riverside, Illinois, formerly of Chicago and Richton Park, passed from this world in the early morning on September 5, 2020. Kerri was a doting mother, caring and loved wife, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and niece, and friend to many. She leaves a legacy of perseverance and living life to its fullest no matter the challenges. Kerri is survived by her husband Mark Albert Bradford (41) also of Riverside, Illinois, formerly of Chicago and Glen Carbon, Illinois; her son Ryan Alexander Bradford (7); her parents Richard A. Koscik and Nancy J. Koscik, nee Erwin of New Lenox, Illinois; brother Scott M. Koscik and sister-in-law Joellyn Koscik, nee Tendy of Homer Glen, Illinois; nephew Jason Koscik; and uncle and aunt Robert and Linda Koscik of Downers Grove, Illinois. Kerri earned a master's degree in early childhood education from the Erikson Institute in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in human development and family studies from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She was an active member of the Riverside Junior Woman's Charity where she had served terms as an officer of the club and chaired and co-chaired numerous committees. She was involved in Riverside Pack 24 Cub Scouts where she served as an assistant leader and helped organize events. She previously served as the leader of combined Girl Scout Troops 1123 and 1321 in Chicago, Illinois where she was also actively involved in leadership of the service unit. Visitation Friday, September 11th, 3:00pm-9:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kerri's remembrance to the Comprehensive Transplant Center at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Donations to the Comprehensive Transplant Center may be made under the Comprehensive Transplant Center fund, noting Kerri's name, at the following website https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/giving/ or Riverside Pack 24 Cub Scouts to pack24riverside@gmail.com via PayPal. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved