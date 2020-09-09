Kerri Ann Bradford, nee Koscik age 41 of Riverside, Illinois, formerly of Chicago and Richton Park, passed from this world in the early morning on September 5, 2020. Kerri was a doting mother, caring and loved wife, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and niece, and friend to many. She leaves a legacy of perseverance and living life to its fullest no matter the challenges. Kerri is survived by her husband Mark Albert Bradford (41) also of Riverside, Illinois, formerly of Chicago and Glen Carbon, Illinois; her son Ryan Alexander Bradford (7); her parents Richard A. Koscik and Nancy J. Koscik, nee Erwin of New Lenox, Illinois; brother Scott M. Koscik and sister-in-law Joellyn Koscik, nee Tendy of Homer Glen, Illinois; nephew Jason Koscik; and uncle and aunt Robert and Linda Koscik of Downers Grove, Illinois. Kerri earned a master's degree in early childhood education from the Erikson Institute in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in human development and family studies from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana where she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She was an active member of the Riverside Junior Woman's Charity where she had served terms as an officer of the club and chaired and co-chaired numerous committees. She was involved in Riverside Pack 24 Cub Scouts where she served as an assistant leader and helped organize events. She previously served as the leader of combined Girl Scout Troops 1123 and 1321 in Chicago, Illinois where she was also actively involved in leadership of the service unit. Visitation Friday, September 11th, 3:00pm-9:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kerri's remembrance to the Comprehensive Transplant Center at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Donations to the Comprehensive Transplant Center may be made under the Comprehensive Transplant Center fund, noting Kerri's name, at the following website https://www.feinberg.northwestern.edu/giving/
or Riverside Pack 24 Cub Scouts to pack24riverside@gmail.com via PayPal. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com
. Info: (708) 447-2500.