Kerry Ann Dufresne, nee Scanlon, age 59; beloved wife of Steven Dufresne; loving mother of Caitlin McGowan, Meghan (Matt) Gill, and Patricia McGowan and stepmother of Keegan, Mackenzie and Colin Dufresne; dear grandmother of Landon and Grayson Gill; cherished daughter of John Edward and Marjorie Lee Scanlon; dearest sister of John (Maureen) Scanlon; fond aunt of Clare, Jack, Michael, Joseph, and Madeliene Scanlon. Kerry was a graduate of Notre Dame School in Clarendon Hills, Hinsdale Central High School, and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from Trinity College, a master's degree from Catholic University of America, and completed the coursework for her doctorate at George Washington University. During her long career in education, Kerry served as both a teacher and principal. For her outstanding work as a principal, she was named as one of the top educators in the State of Maryland and was honored at an award ceremony at the state capital. Kerry also served as a consultant and advisor to graduate students at John Hopkins University. In her years as an educator, Kerry touched the lives of countless students and powerfully impacted the many teachers she mentored. A Memorial Mass will be held, Saturday, August 24, 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Notre Dame Parish, Clarendon Hills are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019