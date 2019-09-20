|
Kestutis Krisciunas, age 85, U.S. Army veteran. Fond brother of Dr. Algirdas (Teresa), Paul (Diane), Ausra (Ronald) Padalino and the late Vytautas. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Kestutis worked as an electrical engineer at Underwriter Laboratories (Northbrook) and was a skilled Boat Captain, hunter and ballroom dancer. He was also involved in many clubs and organizations. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 22nd, 3-9 PM at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Monday, Sept. 23rd, 10 AM until time of Mass, 11AM at Nativity BVM Church, 69th & Washtenaw-Chicago. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019