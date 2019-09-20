Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Kestutis Krisciunas
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kestutis Krisciunas Obituary
Kestutis Krisciunas, age 85, U.S. Army veteran. Fond brother of Dr. Algirdas (Teresa), Paul (Diane), Ausra (Ronald) Padalino and the late Vytautas. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Kestutis worked as an electrical engineer at Underwriter Laboratories (Northbrook) and was a skilled Boat Captain, hunter and ballroom dancer. He was also involved in many clubs and organizations. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 22nd, 3-9 PM at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Monday, Sept. 23rd, 10 AM until time of Mass, 11AM at Nativity BVM Church, 69th & Washtenaw-Chicago. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
