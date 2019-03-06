|
Kety Tziortzis, nee Manarolis, age 73, of Lakous, Greece passed away on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Tziortzis; loving mother of Alek (Tracy) and Desey (Nathan) Tziortzis. Proud grandmother of Alexis and Sophia Tziortzis; dear sister of Loula (the late Stefano) Kourakis, Charalambos (Maria), the late Panayiotis (Maria), Georgious (Stefani) and Andreas (Athina) Manarolis; cherished godmother of Tasia Apostolopous and Stelio Peters and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 8, from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019