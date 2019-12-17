|
Kevin A. Senft of Kankakee, formerly of Downers Grove, age 35. Beloved son of David and Colleen Senft; loving brother of Patrick (Alane); cherished grandson of James (the late Martha) Smith and the late Harold and Ruth Senft; proud nephew of Jim (Diana) Smith, Sheila (Dave) Lewis, Dan Smith and Linda, Diane, and Jim Senft and the late Maureen Smith and the late Roger Senft; fond cousin and friend of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019