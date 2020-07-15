1/
Kevin D. Wright
Kevin D. Wright, age 48, of LaGrange; beloved husband of Laura (nee Bregenzer); loving father of Danny; dear son of Cleonne and the late Daniel Wright; fond brother of Angela (James) Stanford, Andrew (Angela), & Kurt (Jill); dear uncle of Elina, Aiyana, Cooper, Alex, Madeline, & Kenzie; nephew, cousin, brother-in-law, & friend of many. A visitation will be held from 3 to 9pm on Friday, July 17 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit and social distancing will be in place; masks required. Due to current restrictions, Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church of LaGrange is private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's name to NephCure (https://nephcure.org/) or a fund for Kevin's son are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
