Kevin E. Manley age 62; Loving husband of Judy nee Bellgardt; Proud father of Melissa (Chris) Hansen, Mary and the late Kevin II (Carrie); Dear Grandpa of Madison, Evan, Alyssa, Jonathon and Matthew; Cherished brother of Ellen, Steven, Susan and Brian; Fond uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday 12:00 pm until time of Service, 3:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019