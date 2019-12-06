Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Kevin E. Manley age 62; Loving husband of Judy nee Bellgardt; Proud father of Melissa (Chris) Hansen, Mary and the late Kevin II (Carrie); Dear Grandpa of Madison, Evan, Alyssa, Jonathon and Matthew; Cherished brother of Ellen, Steven, Susan and Brian; Fond uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday 12:00 pm until time of Service, 3:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
