Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Kevin E. Mitros Obituary
Kevin E. Mitros, age 65, beloved husband of Anne Connelly- Mitros; proud father of Colleen (Ryan) Manuszak and Nora (Hunter) Serrato; devoted son of the late Edward and Margaret Mitros; loving brother of the late Mary and James Mitros; dear nephew of Kathleen Flynn; cherished son-in-law of Gene and Anna Connelly; loving brother-in-law of Kathleen (Don) Urchell and John (Heidi) Connelly; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and friend to many . Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Catholic High School, 1800 W. Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL 60451, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
