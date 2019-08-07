|
Mount Pleasant - Kevin Edward Kolis passed away suddenly on August 3, 2019 at the age of 67.
Kevin will forever be remembered by his brother Conrad (Nancy) Kolis of Cincinnati, OH, his daughter Rebecca Kolis of St Paul, MN, his son Brian (Rachel) Kolis of Marietta, GA, four grandchildren (Isaiah, Christopher, Elena, Annabelle) and the mother of his children Mary Ann Kolis. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Helen Kolis of Chicago, IL, stepmother Rose Lombardi Kolis and additional family and friends. Kevin will also be fondly remembered by his numerous friends and extended family members. Kevin was born on June 19, 1952 on the south side of Chicago.
His funeral service will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church Monday, August 12 at noon,1509 Grand Ave. Racine. Visitation will be in the Church from 10am until the time of Mass. Burial services will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 11:30am at Resurrection Cemetery 7201 Archer Rd, Justice, IL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. Memorial donations may be made to St. Richard Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019