Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Shannessy). Loving father of Annabelle (Stephen) Noone, Emily and Fiona Reynolds. Devoted son of Kevin F. Reynolds, Sr. and Diane (nee Durkin) Reynolds. Dear brother of Kelly (Patrick) Scully and Sean (Claire) Reynolds. Loving favorite Uncle Big Guy to many. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and sailor with an outstanding work ethic. Kevin graduated from Brother Rice High School and attended John Carroll University and Loyola University. Memorial Visitation Monday, September 16th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019