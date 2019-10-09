|
Kevin F. Walsh, Korean War Veteran; Beloved husband of the late Mable Ann (nee Signaigo); Loving father of Kevin Jr. (Mary Pat), Barbara (Michael) Fleming, Kathlyn Carberry, Mary Jo (David) Bailey and Carmie (Christopher) O'Leary; Proud Papa of Christopher (Kim) Carberry, Jennifer Van Wormer, Meghan (Scott) Panozzo, Maureen Walsh, Ryan (Natalie) Carberry, Michael (Margot) Walsh, Bridget (Jeff) Ehman, Patrick Walsh, David Bailey, Kerry Walsh, Daniel Bailey, Kevin O'Leary, Caitlin O'Leary and Beth O'Leary; Proud Big Papa of 12 great-grandchildren; Dearest brother of Cecelia (late Don) Kimball, the late Mary (late Bill) Cleary, the late Patsy, the late Dorothy, the late Roseanne, the late Jim (late Sheila), the late John (late Mary), the late Richard (Audrey) and the late Patrick (late Judy); Dear brother-in-law of the late Barb (late Al) Faust; Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews and a cherished friend to many; Former member of Midlothian Country Club. Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL to St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Service info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019