Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Broderick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin L. Broderick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin L. Broderick Obituary
Kevin L. Broderick, Age 69, Born into Eternal Life on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved son and 2nd of the 14 Broderick children born to Dorothy (nee Dunklau) and the late Philip T. Broderick. Devoted brother of Philip Jr. (Robyn), Michael, Christine (Terry), Terry (Susan), Donna (Michael), Steven (Loretta), Mary Ellen, James (Gwen), Dorothy, Nancy (Brian), and the late Francis, Caroline, and Bobby. "Uncle Kevin" was also loved by his 26 nieces and nephews, and his many grandnieces and grandnephews. Alumnus of St. Rita H.S. (1968) and attended Loyola University and U.I.C. to earn his Bachelor's Degree. Kevin was an all-purpose employee for Broderick Furniture Co. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and especially horse racing. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday, November 25, 2019 for visitation 9:30am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe St., Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -