Kevin L. Broderick, Age 69, Born into Eternal Life on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved son and 2nd of the 14 Broderick children born to Dorothy (nee Dunklau) and the late Philip T. Broderick. Devoted brother of Philip Jr. (Robyn), Michael, Christine (Terry), Terry (Susan), Donna (Michael), Steven (Loretta), Mary Ellen, James (Gwen), Dorothy, Nancy (Brian), and the late Francis, Caroline, and Bobby. "Uncle Kevin" was also loved by his 26 nieces and nephews, and his many grandnieces and grandnephews. Alumnus of St. Rita H.S. (1968) and attended Loyola University and U.I.C. to earn his Bachelor's Degree. Kevin was an all-purpose employee for Broderick Furniture Co. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and especially horse racing. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday, November 25, 2019 for visitation 9:30am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe St., Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019