4/17/1953 - 6/17/2020 A world-renowned, gifted Architect, Archaeologist, leading Historic Preservationist, and generous friend to people and causes, has lost his struggle with ALS. Kevin is remembered as a smart, modest, big guy with a huge, generous heart, ever-present wit and sense of humor, who delighted in sharing his passion for history. He received his BA from the University of Illinois in 1976 and that year participated in American Bicentennial projects in France. While a graduate student at Columbia University, he worked for Joseph Pell Lombardi and City of New York on loft conversions, and the Theodore Roosevelt Mural Restoration at the American Museum of Natural History. His master's thesis was acquisition of the Chrysler Building and its conversion to housing.
1995-2016, at the US Department of State Overseas Buildings Operations, Kevin was Post Architect preserving significant American embassy architecture and managing design of new embassies. Founding member of the Cultural Resources Committee, in 2000 he drove establishment of the Secretary of State's Register of Cultural Property, seminal policy, and later the new Cultural Heritage Division, with the mission to maintain historic overseas embassy property. He designed new American embassies in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and New Delhi, India. He led the design of the Burkina Faso embassy with traditional exterior paintings, and new embassy in Skopje, Macedonia. In Albania, he was the architect for a large new addition tightly fitted into historic context. He led preparation of the Historic Structure Reports for the Tangiers Legation; the Seoul Guest House; Amsterdam Consulate; Prague Chancery and the New Delhi compound. He was government architect for the design-build modular embassy in Kyrgyzstan which won a Design Build Institute of America award in 1999. In 1997 he worked with UCLA architecture students on a computer model of the Forum of Trajan for "Beyond Beauty" opening exhibit at the new Getty Museum. In 1998 he was a member of the team for the Dar es Salaam interim facilities in Africa, after abandonment of the embassy damaged by terrorist bombings. His other completions included new Embassy in Tunis, and perimeter security for Embassy Rome. He guided restoration of the 1st American legation building in Korea. In 2003 he was the architect on team receiving the Franklin Award for the Rome INA assessment that led to the single-largest building purchased by the US overseas. In 2006 he and his team received the Meritorious Honor Award for Tunis Recreation Center. He received an individual Meritorious Honor Award May 2008 for the Secretary of State's Register leadership. In 2011 his Ouagadougou New Embassy project by BL Harbert & PSP received the Eagle Award for Excellence from the Associated Builders and Contractors Assn. He was recipient of Superior Honor Award in 2015 for his teamwork on the Gaziantep Design Build Fit-Out at the Syrian-Turkey border. In 2016 his team received the Prix D'Excellence by International Real Estate Federation for the New Delhi Master Planning. Kevin was honored with a total 14 awards from the State Department. From 1971 for 18 seasons, he was the architect for American archaeological excavations in Italy at Capalbaccio, Cosa, Pompeii, the Roman Forum, Trajan's Forum, and Theater of Pompey. His Pompeian First-Style drawings for American Academy in Rome were used to reproduce the Getty Villa wall plaster in Malibu California. He was with the World Monuments Fund conserving Preah Khan, Angkor Cambodia during 3 campaigns, teaching students from Phnom Penh University. In 2006 during a 4th mission to Cambodia, he did illustrations for the International Advisory Committee, and was part of the team conserving Phnom Bakheng and the Angkor Wat Gallery collaboration by the World Monuments Fund and the APSARA. In 2007 in Pompeii he researched with University of Perugia the House of Sallust.
1976-1989 Kevin worked for Harry Weese (Chicago) on key preservation projects including Grand Central Terminal, NY; Union Station, Washington DC.; Union Station LA; Federal Triangle, Washington DC.; Field Museum, Chicago; Pennsylvania Railroad Station, Harrisburg, PA; Wheeler Opera House, Aspen CO; Auditorium Theater, Chicago; and St. Louis Old Post Office. He was named a vice-president at Harry Weese; and landmarked the Oliver Building, Soldier Field, Navy Pier, and the S/S Clipper. He wrote frequently for Inland Architect as editorial assistant 1982-1991. In 1989 he went to Singapore as the Restoration Consultant to Ssangyong Construction (Korea), restoring Raffles Hotel. In Singapore he also served as Project Manager to Cloister's Investment, converting a 19th century convent school into a shopping center. His independent projects included, in Chicago, an authentic Japanese House; a 4,700 sq. ft. apartment remodeling with authentic Japanese detailing; studies for a banquet pavilion at the Cuneo Museum and Gardens; technical writing for Lohan Associates; Soldier Field Benedict Stone conservation for Hasbrouck, Peterson; and Pullman Shops stabilization for Teng & Associates. In 1994 he was an instructor for the first class at Chicago Art Institute Historic Preservation. He completed reconstructing National Register facades in Indianapolis, and the oldest cast iron facade in Indiana for Broady-Campbell/Building Blocks. In Luangphabang Laos for HPZS Architects, he prepared construction documents for Wang Chien Keo, converting a French colonial farmhouse on the Mei Kong River into a cultural, handicraft and textile museum.
Kevin served his Falls Church, VA community on the Winter Hill Condo Board providing design and improvement. In 2008 his design was built for a seaside beach house in Belize. He was Vice Chair of Falls Church Preservation Partners Task Force for downtown redevelopment. In 2010 he addressed historic preservation leaders in Hyderabad India at JNAFA University School of Architecture and Planning. In 2013 Notre Dame architecture school invited his critique of student work for redesign of Federal Triangle in Washington DC. Retired from State Department in 2016, Kevin continued his dedication to historic preservation. In Berkeley County West Virginia, he acquired and restored the National Register Apple Chapel. Other work included: Berkeley County Historic Society's archives; landmark Belle Boyd House; In Martinsburg, the National Historic Landmark Train Sheds. In 2014 he did drawings of 1790 Protumna only preserved in photos. In Gerrardstown, he was a voice to preserve 100 acres of historic Oban Hall farmland and Mill Creek. He advised Harpers Ferry on preservation of Hill Top Hotel and historic area. In Charles Town WV, he did restoration designs for Happy Retreat, residence of George Washington's brother, recognized by the National Trust as an American Treasure. In 2017 he was named Architect at Cosa, an ancient Roman site. In 2018 he received the honored Preservation Alumni Leadership Award from Columbia University. Kevin designed his own tombstone, and his ashes will rest in the historic part of Gerrardstown Presbyterian Church just down the road from his Apple Chapel home and studio which he had so lovingly restored. www.kevinleesarringarchitect.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.