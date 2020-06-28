Kevin was a truly remarkable person, and befriending him really was an enriching experience. In the mere two years we worked together at the U.S. Department of State, and the subsequent four years during which we kept in touch through Facebook and I made just one visit to the Apple Chapel to attend a musical event that Kevin hosted, I learned from him about just a small fraction of his enormous and distinguished portfolio of work. His design and historic preservation legacy shall continue long after all of us who knew and loved him are gone.

Stephen E. McLaughlin

Coworker