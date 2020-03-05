|
Kevin McCarron, 60, of Oak Park died Thursday, February 20, 2020 from colon cancer. He was the beloved husband of Dr. Constance Gartner. Born October 10, 1959 in Valporaiso, IN, he was the son of Dr. Harold and Eleanor McCarron, a middle brother who was as adept at delivering rug-burns and noogies as he was taking them. He was a cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Kevin was a proud graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and served an additional 12 years achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He served on cutters, ice-breakers and buoy tenders and delighted in pointing out the inaccuracies in the TV show 'Coast Guard Alaska' (the last ship he ever served on) to anyone willing to listen. He knew every lighthouse on the eastern seaboard, having been assigned to maintaining and scheduling repairs for them.
Upon leaving the Coast Guard, Kevin earned his Masters Degree in Education from Harvard University and began working at Oak Park and River Forest High School in 1995. Kevin was a passionate and dedicated educator who gleefully tormented his students with bad puns, lame jokes and innumerable "opportunities to excel".
Later in his career, Kevin stumbled through the doors of Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, WI and somehow convinced the director to give him the keys. Thus began an odyssey which included bucket-list life experiences such as stalking Nobel Prize winning Astronomers, overnight observing on world class telescopes with countless friends and students, providing tours to anyone he could drag in off the street, and wooing and eventually marrying his future bride on the observatory steps.
On the day before his passing, an asteroid was named in Kevin's honor: kevinmccarron239282. May we take solace knowing that Kevin has hitched a ride on his asteroid and smile knowing that it may one day destroy the earth with him riding merrily along shotgun.
A celebration of life will happen this summer in Williams Bay, WI. Beloved family, friends and former students will be contacted through various networks of the date and time. Donations in Kevin's honor may be made to the former Yerkes Educational Outreach now called GLAS (Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM) www.glaseducation.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020