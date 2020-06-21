Kevin M. Finn
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Michael Finn, 66, of Tinley Park, IL passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Bremen, IN. Kevin was born on July 25, 1953 in Chicago, the son of the late Alfred and Grace (Mocny) Finn. On October 16, 1982, he married Allison Beeson. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Allison; 2 sons, Sean (Ashley) Finn and Jordan (Katie) Finn and one granddaughter, Merrick. He is also survived by siblings, Jackie Marsh, Francine (Bob) Kuhl, Bill (Jennifer) Finn and Cheryl (Robert) Delaney. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy. Kevin was an avid golfer who enjoyed boating and fishing. He enjoyed going to the casino and was a cigar aficionado and bourbon connoisseur. Per his wishes, there will be no services at this time and cremation will take place. The family request that memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved