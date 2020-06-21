Kevin Michael Finn, 66, of Tinley Park, IL passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Bremen, IN. Kevin was born on July 25, 1953 in Chicago, the son of the late Alfred and Grace (Mocny) Finn. On October 16, 1982, he married Allison Beeson. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Allison; 2 sons, Sean (Ashley) Finn and Jordan (Katie) Finn and one granddaughter, Merrick. He is also survived by siblings, Jackie Marsh, Francine (Bob) Kuhl, Bill (Jennifer) Finn and Cheryl (Robert) Delaney. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy. Kevin was an avid golfer who enjoyed boating and fishing. He enjoyed going to the casino and was a cigar aficionado and bourbon connoisseur. Per his wishes, there will be no services at this time and cremation will take place. The family request that memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.