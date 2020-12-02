Kevin M. Stehney. Beloved husband of Susan, nee Cortez. Devoted father of Megan (Tom Moore), Kevin, Matt, Melissa (Bob) Schumacher, Mark (Juanita) and the late Thomas B. Stehney. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Ava, Luke Schumacher and Bethany, Isabela and Kevin Riley Stehney. Dear brother of Margaret (Tom) VanDieren and the late Ken (the late Hella) Stehney. Kind brother in law of Judy (the late David) Hughes, Diane (the late Bill) Sullivan, John Cortez and the late Ron (Dana) Cortez. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S Kedzie Ave to St. John Fisher Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Covid-19 Guidelines Apply. 773-779-4411