Kevin Martin Quinn, 64, retired Chicago firefighter, loving father to Sheena (Peter Purvis), Kevin (Maria), Courtney (Michael) Walsh, and Colleen (Zach) Olson; their mother Susan Quinn; beloved grandfather to Finn, Penelope, Kevin, Lianna, Jordan, Frances and Michael; cherished brother of the late Kathy (Kim) Kiesgen, Mary Jo (Bob) Smith, the late William (Barbara) Quinn, Barbara (Mike) Brennan, Caren (Tom) Bazarek, and Tricia (Rich) Olson; devoted son to the late Mary "Moppa" and the late William; nephew and uncle to many; and dedicated friend to all.
Kevin followed in his father's professional footsteps, becoming a Chicago firefighter after losing him in a fire on the job. He served the City of Chicago proudly for more than three decades.
Services are private, interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kevin's name be made to the Gold Badge Society at CFDGoldBadgeSociety.org or Ignite the Spirit at IgniteTheSpirit.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.