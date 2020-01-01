Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Resources
Kevin P. Moran Obituary
Kevin P. Moran, 58, of Edison Park. Beloved husband of Joanne nee Bellizzi. Dear Son of Victoria and the late Thomas Moran. Son-in-law of Jacqueline and the late Joseph Bellizzi. Loving brother of Colleen (Steve) Hughes, Thomas (Michelle) Moran, Daniel (Carrie) Moran and Christopher Moran. Brother-in-law of Frank (Jamie) Bellizzi, Laura Mortensen and John (Sheila) Bellizzi. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3 – 9 PM. Funeral Friday, 9:30 AM prayers at funeral home to St. Juliana Church. Mass 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers Masses preferred. Cremation will be private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -