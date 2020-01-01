|
Kevin P. Moran, 58, of Edison Park. Beloved husband of Joanne nee Bellizzi. Dear Son of Victoria and the late Thomas Moran. Son-in-law of Jacqueline and the late Joseph Bellizzi. Loving brother of Colleen (Steve) Hughes, Thomas (Michelle) Moran, Daniel (Carrie) Moran and Christopher Moran. Brother-in-law of Frank (Jamie) Bellizzi, Laura Mortensen and John (Sheila) Bellizzi. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3 – 9 PM. Funeral Friday, 9:30 AM prayers at funeral home to St. Juliana Church. Mass 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers Masses preferred. Cremation will be private. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020