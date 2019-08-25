Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Kevin T. O'Shea Obituary
Age 67. Beloved husband of 41 years of Carol J. (nee Bliss). Devoted father of Lori (Christopher) Vitt, Michael (Nicole) O'Shea, and Matthew (Amy) O'Shea. Proud Pops of Liam, Emmett, Joseph, Caroline, Emerson, Kaleigh, and Ryan. Proud member of IBEW Local 134 and retired Electrical Foreman at UIC. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, National Office, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org/donate would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
