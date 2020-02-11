|
Born in Bay Shore, NY on February 26, 1960 to Lois and (the late) Donald Gels, Kevin passed away February 6, 2020 in Chicago. Survivors include his mother; siblings, Duane (Julie), Timothy, Carey (Joseph) McGovern, and Matthew; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, from 6pm until 8:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. Barrington. Mass is Saturday, February 15, at 11am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St., Barrington, with burial to follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. For full obituary and to leave condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com.
