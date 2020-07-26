Khasan Novitsky, age 87, of Wheeling, born in Kiev, Ukraine, beloved husband for 49 years of Gdalina "Lin" Novitsky; loving father of Tatyana (Andy) Slater; adored grandpa of Zackary and Samuel Slater; devoted son of the late Morris and the late Naha Novitsky; dear brother of Mark (Maya) Novitsky and Luba Itin; treasured uncle and friend to many. Khasan will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Monday, 2:00 p.m. at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Khasan's photo and scroll to Service Details. Contribution may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.