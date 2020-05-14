Kiet Minh Truong
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kiet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kiet Minh Truong, 71, of Chicago, IL was born Thursday November 20th, 1948 in Kieng Giang Vietnam, passed away May 5th 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Huoi née Ngo; his brother, Hen Truong; his sister, Sen Truong; his children, Giau (Marisha) Minh Truong, Jennifer (Pete Bhanshali) Truong, Tracy (Carl) Justus, Susan (Adrian) Truong-Hurst, Josie (Dave) Lee; 5 grandchildren, Dylan & Devin Justus, Nathan Minh Truong, Ryder Hurst, Ethan Lee. He is preceded by father, Kim Truong; mother, Ghet Ma; brother, Long Truong; son, Guy Minh Truong; grandson, Dustin Justus.

Due to the current circumstance Service will be privately held Monday, May 11th, 2020 at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL, 60618.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved