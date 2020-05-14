Or Copy this URL to Share

Kiet Minh Truong, 71, of Chicago, IL was born Thursday November 20th, 1948 in Kieng Giang Vietnam, passed away May 5th 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Huoi née Ngo; his brother, Hen Truong; his sister, Sen Truong; his children, Giau (Marisha) Minh Truong, Jennifer (Pete Bhanshali) Truong, Tracy (Carl) Justus, Susan (Adrian) Truong-Hurst, Josie (Dave) Lee; 5 grandchildren, Dylan & Devin Justus, Nathan Minh Truong, Ryder Hurst, Ethan Lee. He is preceded by father, Kim Truong; mother, Ghet Ma; brother, Long Truong; son, Guy Minh Truong; grandson, Dustin Justus.



Due to the current circumstance Service will be privately held Monday, May 11th, 2020 at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL, 60618.





