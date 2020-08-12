1/1
Kiki Hartz
Kiki Hartz, (nee Lageotakes), Beloved wife of 32 years to Jim; Devoted mother of Christopher (Angie); Loving daughter to the late Chris P. and the late Penelope (nee Kouzios) Lageotakes; Dearest sister of Vassie (Chris) Katris and Peter (Aspasia) Lageotakes; Dear aunt of John, Chris P., Lambros and Athena; Fond friend to many. Visitation, Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10:30 a.m, at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 7560 S. Archer Rd. Justice, IL. 60458. Interment will follow to Arlington Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only 50 people will be allowed to stay for church service. Visitation will be open. Masks must be worn in church and at cemetery. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 773-889-1700



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
August 11, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Kiki passing away. I have known her and her late Mother for many years. My deepest sympathy to the family. May God rest her beautiful soul.
Lola Payne
Friend
August 10, 2020
I will miss you Kiki and your beautiful smile and loving heart: a beautiful lady inside and out.
May your memory be eternal.
My deepest condolences to your family:
Zoe we sas'.
Athena Perakis
Friend
August 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nelly and Wally Klaric
Friend
August 10, 2020
I have know Kiki and her beautiful extended Family for almost a half century. Kiki's upbeat, positive and happy demeanor made her a true joy to be around. May her memory be a reminder to all of us to emulate her effervescent, kind and joyful personality.
Peter G. Karahalios
Friend
August 9, 2020
To Vassie and Peter, We are so very sorry for your loss. May many wonderful memories comfort you during this time. Mary Nastos-Lannan
Mary Nastos
Friend
