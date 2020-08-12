Kiki Hartz, (nee Lageotakes), Beloved wife of 32 years to Jim; Devoted mother of Christopher (Angie); Loving daughter to the late Chris P. and the late Penelope (nee Kouzios) Lageotakes; Dearest sister of Vassie (Chris) Katris and Peter (Aspasia) Lageotakes; Dear aunt of John, Chris P., Lambros and Athena; Fond friend to many. Visitation, Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10:30 a.m, at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 7560 S. Archer Rd. Justice, IL. 60458. Interment will follow to Arlington Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only 50 people will be allowed to stay for church service. Visitation will be open. Masks must be worn in church and at cemetery. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 773-889-1700