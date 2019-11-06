Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Kim Burman

Kim Burman Obituary
Kim Burman nee Hefter, 59, beloved wife of Eric; loving mother of Zachary and Justin; devoted daughter of Les and the late Ina Hefter; dear sister of Melissa Silverman and the late Julie Hefter; sister-in-law of Jill, Garry and David Burman; fond cousin of Judy Berlin, Susan Atlas and Alan Hefter. Funeral service Thursday 1 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haymarket Center, www.hcenter.org. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
