Kim Burman nee Hefter, 59, beloved wife of Eric; loving mother of Zachary and Justin; devoted daughter of Les and the late Ina Hefter; dear sister of Melissa Silverman and the late Julie Hefter; sister-in-law of Jill, Garry and David Burman; fond cousin of Judy Berlin, Susan Atlas and Alan Hefter. Funeral service Thursday 1 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haymarket Center, www.hcenter.org. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019