Kim Kolflat, 66, died July 18th 2019 at the University of Chicago Hospital Chicago, IL with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Catherine, his mother Luetta Robertson Johnston, his step-father Johnny Johnston, his brother Leif (Bobbie), his sisters Karen (Harvey) and Gail (Stephen), his nephews and nieces. At his request, no service will be held. Condolences may be offered online at www.donnellanfuneral.com. Donnellan Family Funeral Service, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019