Kim Kolflat, 66, died July 18th, 2019 at the University of Chicago Hospital Chicago, IL with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Catherine, his mother Luetta Robertson Johnston, his step-father Johnny Johnston, his brother Leif (Bobbie), his sisters Karen (Harvey) and Gail (Stephen), his nephews and nieces. At his request, no service will be held. Condolences may be offered on line at www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 21 to July 23, 2019