Kim Marie Viita nee Zahrobsky, 35 of Lombard formerly Berwyn, beloved daughter of Jeanette nee Feely and James Zahrobsky; loving wife of James; devoted mother of Larrie; dearest sister of Kris and Alex (Howie) Maskill; dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday, October 7, 3 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9:30 a.m. till time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside.
Info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019