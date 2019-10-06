Home

Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
Kim Maria Viita

Kim Marie Viita nee Zahrobsky, 35 of Lombard formerly Berwyn, beloved daughter of Jeanette nee Feely and James Zahrobsky; loving wife of James; devoted mother of Larrie; dearest sister of Kris and Alex (Howie) Maskill; dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday, October 7, 3 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9:30 a.m. till time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside.

Info at www.moravecek.com or 708-447-2261.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
