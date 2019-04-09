|
|
Kimberly A. Cajka-Schmit; Age 42; Devoted mother of Abigail and Madilyn; Cherished daughter of Alan and Lynn Cajka; Loving partner of Jim Patz; Beloved niece, aunt, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to St. Germaine Church 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn; Mass 10:30 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info: (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019