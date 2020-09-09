1/1
KImberly A. Penway
1958 - 2020
Kimberly A. Penway (Rizzo), age 62, at rest July 15, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 1958 in Chicago, IL. Abundantly generous, strong, loving, hard-working, and surely enjoying the full peace and comfort that only Heaven can provide. Reunited with beloved mother, the late Bernadine M. Rizzo and father, the late Philip A. Rizzo; devoted wife of Andy Penway and loving mother and tireless advocate of Andrew Penway; cherished sister of Philip Jr., Michael, and Bernie. Beloved aunt, sister-in-law, niece, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Les Turner ALS Foundation, events.lesturnerals.org/donate. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville, followed by procession for inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
