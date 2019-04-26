|
|
Suddenly; Devoted daughter of LaVerne Schultz (Ed Kerfin) and the late Richard Schultz (late Teri); Loving sister of Valerie (Chuck) Staley, Pam (Kate), Scott, Laura (Stephen) McLaughlin (late Abbe Amrani), Lynne Kapp, and Kristin (David) Short; Cherished aunt of Kelly (Tony), Maura (Kent), Alex (Kate), Jordan, Olivia, Ronnie, Nick, Maddie, Katie, Ellie, and Michael; Great-aunt of Fiona, Emma, Tyler, and Elsie; Beloved step-mother of Jessica and Alec; Dear friend to so many; Unit Secretary at Palos Hospital for over 35 years; Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Bridge Teen Center; For Funeral Info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019