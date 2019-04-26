Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Ravana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Ravana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly A. Ravana Obituary
Suddenly; Devoted daughter of LaVerne Schultz (Ed Kerfin) and the late Richard Schultz (late Teri); Loving sister of Valerie (Chuck) Staley, Pam (Kate), Scott, Laura (Stephen) McLaughlin (late Abbe Amrani), Lynne Kapp, and Kristin (David) Short; Cherished aunt of Kelly (Tony), Maura (Kent), Alex (Kate), Jordan, Olivia, Ronnie, Nick, Maddie, Katie, Ellie, and Michael; Great-aunt of Fiona, Emma, Tyler, and Elsie; Beloved step-mother of Jessica and Alec; Dear friend to so many; Unit Secretary at Palos Hospital for over 35 years; Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Bridge Teen Center; For Funeral Info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now