|
|
56, Naperville, passed away March 12. Daughter of the late Marikay (Bud) Felgenhauer and Donald (Patricia) Peters. Loving sister of Kelly Peters, Kathleen (Mark) Woodward, and Kevin (Julie) Peters. Beloved aunt of Jonathan (Cathy), Natalie, Charlotte (Jordan), Olivia, Colin, Quinn, Marshall, and Marissa. Great aunt of Joseph. Cherished niece of Nancy Beckett and Thomas (Carol) Beckett. Cousin to Tracy (David), Claire (Peter), Stella (Sergio), Ally, Shannon, and Marguerite. Devoted friend and former special education teacher to many. Visitation Friday, March 22, at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, 3-8 p.m. Funeral mass Saturday, March 23 at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church, Park Ridge, 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019