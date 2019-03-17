Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly K. Peters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly K. Peters Obituary
56, Naperville, passed away March 12. Daughter of the late Marikay (Bud) Felgenhauer and Donald (Patricia) Peters. Loving sister of Kelly Peters, Kathleen (Mark) Woodward, and Kevin (Julie) Peters. Beloved aunt of Jonathan (Cathy), Natalie, Charlotte (Jordan), Olivia, Colin, Quinn, Marshall, and Marissa. Great aunt of Joseph. Cherished niece of Nancy Beckett and Thomas (Carol) Beckett. Cousin to Tracy (David), Claire (Peter), Stella (Sergio), Ally, Shannon, and Marguerite. Devoted friend and former special education teacher to many. Visitation Friday, March 22, at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, 3-8 p.m. Funeral mass Saturday, March 23 at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church, Park Ridge, 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorials to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now