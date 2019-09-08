|
|
Kimberly K. Rubel, 50, of Chicago, IL at home, after a powerful and grace-filled battle with breast cancer on September 5, 2019.
Kim was born in Chicago, IL on October 15, 1968 and was the beloved daughter of Joseph J. Rubel, Jr. who predeceased her and Nancy K. Rubel (nee Rippel). She was a graduate of Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, IL, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Chicago Law School.
She was the beloved wife of John C. Marchese and mother of two children, Lena Kay and Brendan Joseph. In addition to her mother Nancy of Northbrook, IL she is also survived by her brother Scott M. Rubel and his wife Kristin Heath, her parents-in-law Theodore (Ted) J. and Teresa Marchese, and brother-in-law Ken Marchese and his wife Karen. Kim was the beloved aunt to her nephew Ocean Kemble and nieces Julia Marchese and Margaret (Maggie) Rubel. Kim was a member of a large and loving extended family and had many dear friends – especially the Chicago Cubs' season ticket crew – all of whom will mourn her passing and miss her greatly.
Kim was a leading corporate and securities lawyer in Chicago and for the past four years, an elected Managing Partner with Drinker, Biddle and Reath, LLP. Kim spent her entire 24-year legal career with the firm and held an array of leadership and management positions, befriended colleagues and clients alike and was a mentor to many.
Visitation Tuesday September 10, 2019 3-9pm Drake and Sons Funeral Home 5303 Western Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass Wednesday September 11 at 1pm at Saint Benedict Parish 2215 W Irving Park Road. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery and Arboretum 4001 N. Clark Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Kimberly Rubel to support the Breast Cancer Research and Education Fund, c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 E. Superior Street, Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, Il 60611. Please indicate "Breast Cancer Research and Education Fund" in the text box provided.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019