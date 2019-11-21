Home

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Kimberly S. McNulty Obituary
Kimberly S. McNulty, nee Burns, age 41, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Matthew T. McNulty; loving mother of Justin McNulty, Kailey McNulty and Madyson McNulty; fond daughter of Michael T. Burns and Carol L. Burns, nee Fishel daughter in law of Michael E. McNulty and the late Janis E. McNulty, nee Kendall; sister of Lisa (Evan) Brown; sister in law of Michael J. (Allison) McNulty. Visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday November 25, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Memorials appreciated to Kimberly S. McNulty Family. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
