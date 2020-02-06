|
Kimberly (Kim) White, 65, passed away on January 31, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a prolonged battle with breast cancer.
Kim was born in Richland, Washington, the only child of Jeanne and Robert Hastings. She studied abroad in high school at the Leysin American School in Switzerland. She attended college at Stanford University, graduating with a BA in Communications in 1976. It was at Stanford where Kim met her husband, Miles. The two were married at the Stanford Memorial Church in 1977.
Kim had a 10-year career in advertising both in San Francisco and Chicago before starting her own business in 1989. A lover of books and reading, Kim opened Crocodile Pie, a children's bookstore in Libertyville, IL. During the store's nearly 20 year run, Crocodile Pie played host to many authors and illustrators including Eric Carle, Henry Winkler, Mary Engelbreit, and even Harry Potter author JK Rowling, a testament to Kim's entrepreneurial drive and her dedication to bringing joy into children's lives.
Kim also lived a life of service to the Chicago community. Over the years, she served as the President of the Women's Board for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, the Chicago Field Museum, and the Joffrey Ballet. She was instrumental in developing "Share Chicago", a field trip program through the Boys & Girls Clubs that enriched the lives of Chicago children and provided them access to Chicago's cultural institutions and other unique opportunities. While serving as President of The Field Museum Women's Board, Kim advanced the Board's outreach program with Chicago Public Schools, and she brought new vision and purpose to both the Annual Field Museum Gala and the Women in Science Luncheon. Kim was also an editor of two books for the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago, including "The Joffrey Ballet: American Classic" in honor of the ballet company's 50th anniversary.
In addition to her many civic contributions, Kim's favorite pastimes centered around spending time with her friends and family. In summer, you could find Kim on the golf course, going on hikes, or sitting outside in her garden enjoying the sunshine. In winter, she spent time skiing (and snowboarding) with her family in Colorado and sitting cozily by her fire at home solving the latest crossword puzzle. Kim loved to travel, both with her family and her girlfriends, including girls' trips to Italy, Portugal, and Peru. Adventures with her family over the years included sailing on catamarans in Hawaii, riding motorcycles through China, and flying in helicopters in Nimmo Bay in Canada.
Kim lived by the mantra, "You know all those things you've always wanted to do? You should go do them." She did everything with a smile on her face and never complained - ever. Kim will be remembered for her kindness, endless positivity, humility, and friendliness toward everyone. She met all challenges head-on, cool and determined, but it was her heartwarming and infectious smile that will forever remind us all to live life fully each and every day.
Kim is survived by her husband of 42 years, Miles White; her three sons; Matthew (Rebecca), Adam, and Kyle (Lynne), her two grandchildren Lucy and Philip, and her mother Jeanne Hastings. She was predeceased by her father Robert Hastings.
Kim will be missed dearly and will forever be in our hearts.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL. A memorial mass was held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago to support its programs, including "Share Chicago", the field trip initiative Kim founded. (Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, 2102 W. Monroe, Chicago, IL 60612, www.bgcc.org). Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020