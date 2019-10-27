|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Kirby Parker Wilson announce her peaceful passing on October 22, 2019 at the age of 28. Her life will be cherished and she will be ever loved and honored by her parents, Sue and Brad Wilson, sister Maggie (Joe) Avram and her brother Brandon (Yara) Arnireri, grandmother Joan Wilson, nephews Anthony and Alexander as well as her many adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Kirby's life will be held at 2:30 pm, on Sunday, November 3rd at Hyatt Lodge, 2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook IL. 60523. Memorial donations in memory of Kirby can be made to The Children's Medical Foundation, Inc. (www.curekirby.org) or a donation of shoes to the children's , honoring her love of shoes. Information COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese. com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019