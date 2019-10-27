Home

Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
(630) 654-8484
Kirby Wilson
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Hyatt Lodge
2815 Jorie Blvd.
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Kirby Parker Wilson

Kirby Parker Wilson Obituary
It is with profound sadness that the family of Kirby Parker Wilson announce her peaceful passing on October 22, 2019 at the age of 28. Her life will be cherished and she will be ever loved and honored by her parents, Sue and Brad Wilson, sister Maggie (Joe) Avram and her brother Brandon (Yara) Arnireri, grandmother Joan Wilson, nephews Anthony and Alexander as well as her many adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Kirby's life will be held at 2:30 pm, on Sunday, November 3rd at Hyatt Lodge, 2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook IL. 60523. Memorial donations in memory of Kirby can be made to The Children's Medical Foundation, Inc. (www.curekirby.org) or a donation of shoes to the children's , honoring her love of shoes. Information COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese. com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
