Kit Navarre

Kit Navarre Obituary
Kit 'Christopher' Navarre, age 73, of Clarendon Hills and formerly of Jackson, MI; beloved husband of Debbie (nee Keeley) Navarre for 5 wonderful years; loving father of Bridgette (Jason) Thomas; proud grandfather of Gabrielle, Evan, & Charlie; dear brother of the late Joe (Margaret), Robert (the late Barb), the late Mary Louise (Jack) Lawrence, Bill, & Dick Navarre; proud uncle to many nieces & nephews, and a friend of many. A celebration of Kit's life will be held at a later date in his hometown of Jackson, MI. Donations in Kit's name to the Adult Surgical Heart Unit are appreciated. Checks made payable to Advocate Charitable Foundation; please include ASHU in the memo line, and mail to 3075 Highland Pkwy, Ste. 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515, or give online at advocategiving.org. Kit's legacy was a life lived large; "it was a good run". Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
