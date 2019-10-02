Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox
6041 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
6041 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
6041 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kleoniki Pissios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kleoniki Pissios

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kleoniki Pissios Obituary
Kleoniki Pissios, 97, ( nee Klusis); born in Monopilo, Greece; Beloved wife of the late Alexander; Loving mother of Spiros (Olympia (nee Mirkopoulos); Cherished grandmother of Alexander (Patricia), Dean (Ronda), Nicholas (Chrisanthi) and Great-grandmother of Spiros, Georgia, Christopher, Olympia, Christina, William, Elizabeth, Panagiotis, and Andriana; Loving daughter of the late Timotheo and Chrisoula Klusis; Preceeded in death by her siblings Nicholas, Harelaos and Alexandra; Dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was a life member of Brotherhood of Grammos. Visitation Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 6041 W. Diversey Ave. Chicago, IL. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD.. Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kleoniki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.