Kleoniki Pissios, 97, ( nee Klusis); born in Monopilo, Greece; Beloved wife of the late Alexander; Loving mother of Spiros (Olympia (nee Mirkopoulos); Cherished grandmother of Alexander (Patricia), Dean (Ronda), Nicholas (Chrisanthi) and Great-grandmother of Spiros, Georgia, Christopher, Olympia, Christina, William, Elizabeth, Panagiotis, and Andriana; Loving daughter of the late Timotheo and Chrisoula Klusis; Preceeded in death by her siblings Nicholas, Harelaos and Alexandra; Dearest sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was a life member of Brotherhood of Grammos. Visitation Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 6041 W. Diversey Ave. Chicago, IL. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD.. Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019