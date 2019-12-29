|
Konstantina Kakavetsis, 95, (nee Beltsos); Born in Monopilo, Kastoria, Greece; Beloved wife of Sotiri "Sam" Kakavetsis; Devoted mother of Chris (the late Theodora) and Bess James; Cherished grandmother of Jason, Steven (Lana), Amanda (Alex), Winter, and Christopher (Melissa); and Great grandmother of Christian, Theodore, Noelle, and Juliette; Loving sister of the late Lazaros, Ekaterini, Vasiliki, Thanasis, and Achilles; Dearest sister-in-law of Konstandina, the late Petros, Harilaos, Aristides, and Vasilis; Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many here and in Greece. Visitation, Monday morning, December 30, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL., Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to Parkinson's Assoc. appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M.PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019