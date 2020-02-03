|
Konstantinos F. Psyhogios, 84, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Christine, nee Karavaselas. Adored father of Maria (John) Petrides, Frank (Ruby) Psyhogios, and Sofia (Ross) Paulos. Loving grandfather of Kristina, Constantina, Alexia, Katerina, Aris, and Kosta. Dear brother of the late John (Pitsa), the late Nick (Joanne), and the late Anna. Loving brother-in-law of Katerina (Fotios) Melegos, Athanasios Karavaselas, and Panagiota (the late Eleftherios) Mantis. Dedicated son of the late Maria, nee Anagnostopoulos, and the late Fotios Psyhogios. Fond Uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 4 PM to 9 PM, with a prayer service at 5:30 PM, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral Service Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10:30 AM, St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020